Proposed Peru Popeyes moves forward

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant is one step closer to becoming a reality in Peru, as the city is set to close on the property by the end of the month.

The Peru City Council unanimously OK-ed a resolution Monday approving a purchase agreement from AbyGroups, Inc. to AbyPeru, Inc.

Corporate Counsel Scott Schweickert said the purchase agreement the city had with AbyGroup allowed it to assign another company at any time prior to closing to any company owned or controlled by the principal owner.

“They created a single-purpose entity to take possession of the property,” he said. “They had a right to assign that without needing any approval. But, it’s more for record-keeping and informational the resolution that they passed.”

The resolution allows AbyGroups to waive due diligence to assign the purchase agreement to AbyPeru before proceeding to closing.

Schweickert said the city plans to close by the end of the month. In May, the city approved the $300,000 purchase agreement at the formal municipal property located at 1839 and 1841 May Road.

AbyGroups purchased about 4 acres from the city, averaging about $78,000 per acre.

In September, the council approved combining the property into a single parcel, now 1843 May Road, a waiver from the stormwater drainage requirements, a variance reducing the number of required parking spaces, and a variance to increase the height request for a free-standing sign following a recommendation from Planning and Zoning Commission.

The council approved 2,515 square feet with a quick-serve, drive-thru restaurant. The proposed site plan would include 20 parking spaces instead of the city’s zoning ordinance, which said no less than 26.

Schweickert said it’s going to be up to AbyPeru on the opening date. The city has gone through planning and zoning approvals and conditional approvals.

“We don’t have any development agreements with them where they would have to construct by a certain date,” Schweickert said.

Developers for the restaurant were not on-hand Monday to give an updated timeline for construction.

Schweickert said he believes it should be a quick construction time once construction begins.

“I’d anticipate they’d start in the spring,” he said. “And then I don’t know how long it will take them to complete and open but I assume everything would be by the end of the next year.”