Popeyes is set to come to Peru

Construction could begin as soon as this summer on a new Popeyes restaurant in Peru.

The Peru City Council unanimously approved a $300,000 purchase agreement Monday with AbyGroups Inc. for land to build a Popeyes and a possible other business at a former municipal property located at 1839 and 1841 May Road.

Corporate Counsel Scott Schweickert said AbyGroups is a franchise specializing in a number of different chains, including Checkers, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Circle K and Popeyes.

“He expressed interest in bringing a Popeyes to Peru at this property location,” Schweickert said. “There was a short break in our discussion with him. At that time, he was getting approval from Popeyes Corporate office for the location.”

AbyGroups is agreeing to purchase about four acres from the city, averaging almost $78,000 per acre.

“These franchises follow each other. So, once another franchise sees that Popeyes is coming through, you wouldn’t be surprised if you see something else.” — Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski

AbyGroups purchased both parcels because the property is located off Interstate 80 and the developer wants to ensure everything works from a trafficking perspective.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is a national chain restaurant, known for its fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits. The nearest locations are in Yorkville, DeKalb, Joliet, Bloomington and Peoria.

Schweickert said, if everything goes to plan, the city could close on the property in 30 days with the hope of construction to start late this summer with an opening in late fall.

“This is a very positive development for our city. This is a domino,” said Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski. “These franchises follow each other. So, once another franchise sees that Popeyes is coming through, you wouldn’t be surprised if you see something else.”