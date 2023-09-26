Peru Popeyes plan approved by council

The Peru City Council unanimously approved plans Monday for the new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant coming to May Road in Peru.

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended combining the property into a single parcel, a waiver from the stormwater drainage requirements, a variance reducing the number of required parking spaces and a variance to increase the height request for a free-standing sign during a Sept. 20 meeting.

Developers for the restaurant were not on-hand Monday to give an updated timeline for construction.

Director of Engineering and Zoning, Eric Carls said the city is combining the property into single parcel and working through minor variances as it is related to the site plan, specifically stormwater detention.

“There’s normal stormwater detention currently provided for on that site,” he said. “They are going to provide for some stormwater detention, so it is an improvement from what’s there existing.”

Popeyes plan calls for it to occupy 2,515 square feet with a quick-serve, drive-thru restaurant. The proposed site plan would include 20 parking spaces instead of the city’s zoning ordinance, which said no less than 26.

Carls said the plan would decrease the amount of “impervious area” and provide more green space.

Kolowski said he knew people are looking forward to the new restaurant, but it’s a process and it will take time to get everything put together.

“Everybody’s just got to be patient,” he said. “Everybody’s excited. Which I am too and the council is excited. It’s a good thing for the city to get a franchise like this. Everything takes time.”