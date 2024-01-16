‘No sanctuary’ resolution in La Salle County could bring liability, state’s attorney says

La Salle County State's Attorney Joe Navarro (lower left) tells a county committee Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, a no-sanctuary resolution could mean liability for the county while Sheriff Adam Diss (right) and Chairman Don Jensen (upper left) listen. The committee heeded Navarro and directed the resolution to the Insurance Trust Committee. (Tom Collins)

La Salle County still does not have a no-sanctuary resolution. Two more committees will have input before the County Board takes final action on what to do with possible unscheduled drop offs of migrants.

Tuesday, the La Salle County Committee on Appointment, Legislation and Rules pored over three proposed no-sanctuary resolutions and spotted some issues. The No. 1 issue is liability. What happens if a migrant has a medical emergency and is denied treatment? What if a squad car collides with a bus of migrants.

“So there’s a whole lot of questions to be asked,” La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro told committee members. “You can never make the presumption there won’t be a problem.”

That was enough for the committee to pass the baton to the Insurance Trust Committee, scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at the La Salle County Governmental Complex, 707 Etna Road, Ottawa. Any recommendation there would go back to the rules committee for a recommendation for the full county board, which meets Feb. 8.

The Insurance Trust Committee will have multiple versions to consider. On the table are model resolutions from McLean and Grundy counties plus the county’s own resolution debated last week before the full county board. The Rules committee directed county attorney Pat Herrmann to tweak it, as well.

Migrants arriving in northern Illinois cities is the latest in a trend seen over the past year as Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration transports groups crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to Democratic-led cities such as Chicago, The Associated Press reported.

Chicago city leaders, however, have since imposed penalties of their own on unscheduled bus drop-offs, saying the abrupt nature of the drop-offs doesn’t allow the city to adequately prepare to house those in need.

As a result of these new rules in Chicago, a number of buses have left migrants in the Chicago suburbs. So far, no buses have arrived in La Salle County, but the county is connected to the city through Interstate 80 and an Amtrak railroad line.

Herrmann and Navarro raised another concern, albeit one that fell flat with some Republican board members: No federal aid.

As Herrmann explained it, if the county adopts a no-sanctuary resolution and then the federal government allots funds for relief efforts, La Salle County could be denied reimbursement.

“I don’t know what could happen in the future,” Herrmann said. He added later, “It could have an effect on funding.”

Navarro further cautioned a group of migrants could abruptly be abandoned by a bus within the county and require the outlay of resources with no hope of getting the feds to chip in.

“That funding might not be available because we have not welcomed them, so to speak, and in not applying any funding by La Salle County to aid them,” Navarro said.

But Tina Busch, R-Tonica, expressed doubts the federal government would in any way assist states with monetary aid.

“There’s not going to be funding,” Tina Busch said. “It’s been going on too long with no funding to anybody.”

The board remains divided along ideological lines over the need for a resolution.

Board Chairman Don Jensen, R-Deer Park, said county action is required in part because the municipalities are looking to the county for guidance on how they should proceed.

“I still also believe there’s going to be a cooperative effort between the municipalities and the county,” he said.

There also is a philosophical split. Mike Kasap, D-La Salle, previously said he’s a second-generation American and feels an accompanying mandate to help others seeking religious, political and economic freedom.

“One thing we have is an obligation to humanity, plain and simple,” Kasap said. He added later, “I’d be rather giving a hand-up to those who are less fortunate.”

Beth Findley Smith, R-Somonauk, countered the role of government should be limited and current citizens must get priority in time of need.

“Our role is to our citizens,” she said.

Committee chairwoman Jill Bernal, D-Peru, struck a somewhat median position, citing the example of her husband, Dr. Alejandro Bernal, who emigrated lawfully from the Philippines.

“I love immigrants,” Bernal said. “I’m married to one, 45 years, and he came the right way. It took him close to 10 years to become a citizen. He could be a better American than me at times because he loves this country so much. And he looked at it as a great opportunity for him and his family.”

She added later, “I’ve been waiting a long time to get that off my chest.”