Granville library to host herb workshop

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Program will be presenting a free workshop in Granville on Herb Gardening. (Jayce Eustice)

Have you always wanted to add fresh herbs to your landscape but were curious about their care and use?

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program will present a free workshop in Granville on herb gardening. Participants will learn how to select, plant and maintain herb gardens so that they add beauty to the home landscape while offering added culinary and other uses.

The workshop is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Granville branch of the Putnam County Library District, 214 S. McCoy St.

To register, visit go.illinois.edu/herbss to ensure adequate space and materials. For information or reasonable accommodations, contact the master gardener/master naturalist coordinator at bettyann@illinois.edu or 309-364-2356.