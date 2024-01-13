The Take Away, Tee Box in Spring Valley introduce new menu, chef, setup

The Take Away and The Tee Box are providing lunch and dinner at both locations, 221 and 223 E. Saint Paul St., Spring Valley. (Maribeth Wilson)

“We have combined our two buildings to provide the best of both worlds with the Tee Box,” read a post on The Take Away’s Facebook page.

A new menu was introduced as well as a new chef, Spring Valley native Chris Crickman. After completing culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu, Crickman has worked at various restaurants and catering companies gaining experience working in fine dining and causal cuisine.

Waitress table service also is available instead of counter ordering.

The Take Away is owned by Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson and The Tee Box, a sports bar and lounge with golf and mult-sport simulators, is owned by her son, Tyler Thompson.

