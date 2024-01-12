What to expect from the winter storm in La Salle County

A winter storm warning has been issued for Thursday evening into Saturday morning in the Illinois Valley with bitterly cold temperatures expected Sunday into Tuesday. (Scott Anderson)

A winter storm warning has been issued for Thursday evening into Saturday morning in the Illinois Valley with bitterly cold temperatures expected Sunday into Tuesday.

Jake Petr, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville, said a storm is expected to come in a couple of rounds. The first coming overnight Thursday with a “quick hit” of snow.

“Snowfall rates could be up to an inch per hour down there,” he said. “So, maybe you get a quick 1 to 3 inches of snow.”

Petr said the northern side of the county would see the highest snowfall with the lowest to the south.

Residents will see a bit of a break in the late morning or early afternoon, where it switches over to rain for a little bit. Petr said it will quickly turn back to snow as colder air moves through the system.

“And that’s when we get another rapid snow basically through the afternoon through Friday night,” he said.

Those needing to commute to work Friday morning may need to leave a little earlier, as the road conditions are expected to “deteriorate” as the weather progresses.

“It looks like it’s going to be a pretty slippery commute [on Friday],” Petr said. “If the rates do get over an inch per hour it will easily coat the road with snow, even if temperatures are near freezing.”

“And as we get into the afternoon commute the conditions will deteriorate,” he said. “The later you go into the commute and the evening with each passing hour.”

Petr said the character of the snow will become lighter and fluffier Friday night into Saturday morning as the winds pick up.

“We’ll have 40 to potentially 50 mph winds overnight, and the snow will blow around a little bit more,” he said. “So, we’re worried about reduced visibility and some drifting of snow during that time creating dangerous travel conditions.”

