Marseilles sanitary sewer line work restarts

A contractor started construction repairing the sanitary sewer line on Union Street at Gumm Creek in Marseilles. (Derek Barichello)

The city received a $538,724 state grant to relieve sewer backups on Washington, Bluff and Union streets. Split into two phases, the work on Bluff Street was completed. This is the final section to be repaired related to the grant to line sewers on Union and East Bluff streets.

“This is being done to help with eliminating rain water infiltration into the sanitary sewer,” the city of Marseilles posted to its Facebook page.

The work had been stalled recently, nearing the January deadline to fulfill grant requirements.