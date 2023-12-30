Ottawa waitress celebrates 50 years on the job

Waitress Sandy Batistini (left) talks to one of New Chalet's customers Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the restaurant during a party honoring her for working there for 50 years. (Derek Barichello)

New Chalet waitress Sandy Batistini leaves an impression on the customers she serves.

She’s attentive. Personable. Witty.

And memorable.

“She’s got her bling,” said Helen Rockford Wells of Ottawa, who has been visiting the New Chalet since 1988.

New Chalet at 514 State St. celebrated Batistini’s 50th work anniversary Friday with cake, sweet treats, coffee and punch. The dining room was filled with 30 to 50 of her favorite customers over the years, balloons and sparkling decorations tailored to Batistini’s taste.

(Sandy Batistini’s) unique jewelry is her signature.” — Cheryl Park, New Chalet owner

On the job, she likes to wear long earrings, sparkling necklaces and other shiny jewelry, giving her a unique flare.

“When a customer who doesn’t know her is asking for her, they say, ‘My waitress is the one with the sparkly jewelry,’” New Chalet owner Cheryl Park said. “Her unique jewelry is her signature.”

Batistini said she started at the New Chalet when she was 16 and the restaurant was downtown, where the former Bee Hive Restaurant was located (It is now the site of the Beach House.).

It was under different ownership then. She continued to work at the New Chalet as it moved to another South Side location on Route 23 that’s now the location of a car wash.

Batistini’s now at her third location.

“When we bought the restaurant in 1987, she came with the building,” joked Park, who owns the New Chalet with her husband Dave. “She has such a good rapport with customers. We’re in good hands with her.”

Batistini said she left her interview five decades ago in tears because she wasn’t sure that she’d get the job. Since being hired, she’s waited tables.

“I really enjoy the people and getting to know people,” Batistini said. “I like taking care of the customers. Some of the customers who would come in with their children, I’ve [gotten] to see the children grow up, and now they come in as adults and want to say hello.”

Park said Batistini has been loyal to the restaurant, even as it closed temporarily for tornado damage and then during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She’s the most amazing waitress. She takes care of you,” Wells said. “She has a zest for life, and she does a lot for a lot of people. She brings them together. She’s one in a million.”

Batistini now works with her daughter Laura, who said she enjoys working with her mom and noted her mom’s jewelry is a hit with customers.

When Batistini was asked if she would do anything differently by one of her customers, Batistini didn’t hesitate.

“No,” she said. “I like doing it. I like coming to work every day.”

When she comes in, customers and co-workers know she’ll be wearing her bling.