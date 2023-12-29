David ‘Spiderman’ Hardison’s name removed from Bureau County ballot

David “Spiderman” Hardison’s name has been removed from the Bureau County ballot. (BCR photo)

Hardison was removed from the ballot Thursday after the Bureau County GOP objected to his candidacy.

He was removed because, in order to become state’s attorney, according to statute, a citizen must be a licensed attorney in Illinois, said Bureau County Clerk Matthew Eggers. Also, Hardison didn’t have the minimum amount of valid signatures on his petitions.

Eggers said he was advised by the Illinois State Board of Elections to accept Hardison’s petitions, despite knowing he didn’t qualify as a state’s attorney, because his candidacy could then go through the objection process.

The Bureau County State’s Attorney’s race now is much clearer. Republican Daniel C. Anderson and Democrat Bradley C. Popurella figure to square off in the November 2024 General Election to succeed Thomas Briddick, who did not vie for election.