Bradley Popurella to run for Bureau County state’s attorney seat

Princeton attorney Bradley Popurella announced Tuesday he is running for Bureau County state’s attorney.

Popurella has owned and operated Popurella Law Office in Princeton since 2016. Popurella serves as the first assistant public defender for Bureau County, where he has worked as an assistant public defender since 2014.

Popurella is a 1998 graduate with a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He also is a 2001 graduate of the Northern Illinois College of Law. He started his career as a prosecutor with the La Salle County state’s attorney’s office. He has worked for Anthony C. Raccuglia and Associates from 2004 to 2012. At that time, he opened his own office while working for Wimbiscus Law Firm in Spring Valley.

Thomas Briddick is the Bureau County state’s attorney after being appointed to the position in August 2022.

Popurella works as the village attorney for the villages of Granville and Hollowayville. He also has prosecuted ordinance violations for the village of Walnut. Popurella has litigation experience, and has practiced before the Third and Fourth District appellate courts, as well as arguing before the Illinois Supreme Court.

Popurella is active with many civic organizations. He has served as the fire chief of the McNabb Fire Protection District since 2011 and has been a volunteer firefighter for more than 30 years between the Oglesby and McNabb fire departments. Popurella is a past member of the Putnam County Board, the Putnam County Historical Society boards and the Granville Rotary board. He has coached town baseball in Putnam County since 2012.

Popurella has recently relocated to Spring Valley. He has been married to his wife, Kristina, for more than 20 years. They are raising two boys, Zachary, a senior at St. Bede Academy, and Anthony.