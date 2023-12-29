Daniel C. Anderson to run for Bureau County state’s attorney

Princeton native attorney Daniel C. Anderson announced his intention to run as a Republican for Bureau County state’s attorney. (Photo provided by Daniel C. Anderson)

Princeton native attorney Daniel C. Anderson announced his intention to run as a Republican for Bureau County state’s attorney.

He filed his candidacy paperwork earlier this month with the county clerk’s office.

He is serving as the first assistant Bureau County state’s attorney. Anderson is a lifelong resident of Princeton and graduated from Princeton High School in 1996. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University in 2000 and juris doctorate degree from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 2003.

Anderson began his legal career with the Princeton firm of Russell, English, Scoma & Beneke before moving to the state’s attorney’s office in 2007 where he continues to serve.

Anderson has served under three state’s attorney’s and has more than 16 years of criminal prosecution experience. He has handled a wide variety of cases and been involved with multiple aspects of county government. Anderson was promoted to first assistance in July of 2023 under current State’s Attorney Tom Briddick, who has announced his intention not to seek election in 2024.

Anderson has been active in community organizations, such as Cub Scouts, Princeton Youth Football League, and Princeton Youth Baseball and Softball leagues. He participates with the Princeton High School Athletic and Music Booster Clubs. He also previously served on the board of Prairie State Legal Services.

Anderson has been married to his high school sweetheart Heidi for 21 years. She is a second grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary in Princeton. Together they are raising three children, Ben, Nolan and Ashley, all students at PHS.

Attorney Bradley P. Popurella filed paperwork to run for the Democratic nomination.