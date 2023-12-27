Village Christian Church names new Seneca community pastor

The Village Christian Church announced Patrick Ugolini as the new Seneca community pastor effective Jan. 1. He is with his wife Alyssa. (Photo provided by Shannon Wujek)

The Village Christian Church announced Patrick Ugolini as the new Seneca community pastor effective Jan. 1.

Ugolini has served on staff for the past two years as the worship leader at the Village Christian Church, Seneca campus, 104 N. Main St. He has a proven track record of fostering spiritual growth, community engagement and outreach, according to a news release issued by the congregation.

He was born and raised in Seneca and resides in town with his wife, Alyssa, and their three children. He brings a deep commitment to faith, community and service in all he does. His passion for ministry and heart for the people of Seneca aligns with the church’s mission: To help people experience life change, life growth and life purpose.

In addition to being the new community pastor, Ugolini will continue working at the family business, Everseal Coatings. The church wants to honor his family commitment and is 100% confident he will balance both responsibilities.

“God made it clear to me that I was to remain in business as well as ministry,” Ugolini said.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be the new community pastor at our Seneca campus,” Ugolini said. “This church is looking for ways to meet people where they are and provide opportunities for young families to get plugged into a community that will encourage one another.”

The Villiage Christian Church has four campuses, one in Seneca, in Minooka, in Coal City and online. Go to pleasevisitthevillagechristianchurch.com for more information.