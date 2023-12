Volunteers will host their sixth annual First Day Hike on Monday for New Years Day at the Dayton Bluffs Preserve in Ottawa. (Shaw Local News Network)

The event begins at 8 a.m. at 2997 N. Route 71, just northeast of Hank’s.

Visitors may join one of two different guided Dayton Bluffs hikes. Visitors may warm themselves in front of a bonfire. The first 60 visitors will enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. Set off the New Year right with some exercise in nature.