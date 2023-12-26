Ottawa Community Thrift plans to offer furniture, items from Stained Eye Glass

Ottawa Community Thrift will be working over the next few months to expand the store’s offerings to include furniture and additional room for artists and vinyl records. (Photo provided by Leslie Mulderink)

Ottawa Community Thrift will be working over the next few months to expand the store’s offerings to include furniture and additional room for artists and vinyl records.

The store also will create space for a section of items from Stained Glass Eye, the business formerly located where the thrift store resides at 1022 La Salle St.

Stained Glass Eye opened in 2007 in Ottawa after operating in Marseilles for two years. It sold posters, clothing, jewelry, stereo equipment, video games, CDs and DVDs. Its section inside Community Thrift will offer musical instruments and bicycles, Ottawa Community Thrift owner Leslie Mulderink said.

Staff will be working on the expansion in January and February.

In addition to thrift items, the store hosts the work of more than 20 local artists and is building a rock shop with hand-mined crystals. It opened in 2020 and moved to its current location in January.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.