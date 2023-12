BCR 2023 Holiday Tournament pairings

Ali Bosnich and the St. Bede girls will host the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic from Dec. 26-28 (Scott Anderson)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amboy Holiday Tournament

RED POOL: Newman (7-9), Hiawatha (7-9)), Mendota (3-9)

BLACK POOL: Amboy (9-4), Hall (5-7), Somonauk (1-12)

F/S POOL: Amboy, Hall, Mendota, Somonauk

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Mendota vs. Hall, noon (FS)

Amboy vs. Somonauk, 1:30 p.m. (FS)

Hall vs. Somonauk, 3 p.m. (V)

Newman vs. Hiawatha, 4:30 p.m. (V)

Amboy vs. Mendota, 6 p.m. (V)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Mendota vs. Somonauk, noon (FS)

Amboy vs. Hall, 1:30 p.m. (FS)

Hiawatha vs. Mendota, 3 p.m. (V)

Newman vs. Somonauk, 4:30 p.m. (V)

Amboy vs. Hall, 6 p.m. (V)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Amboy vs. Mendota, noon (FS)

Hall vs. Somonauk, 1:30 p.m. (FS)

Hiawatha vs. Hall, 3 p.m. (V)

Newman vs. Mendota, 4:30 p.m. (V)

Amboy vs. Somonauk, 6 p.m. (V)

Friday, Dec. 29

5th place – Red Pool #3 vs. Black Pool, 3 p.m. #3

3rd place – Red Pool #2 vs. Black Pool, 4:30 p.m. #2

1st place – Red Pool #1 vs. Black Pool #1, 6 p.m.

St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic

GREEN POOL: Annawan (11-3), St. Bede (9-5), Newark (4-4), Sandwich (3-9)

WHITE POOL: Serena (10-1), Putnam County (12-3), Fieldcrest (9-4), Kewanee (3-9)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Game 1 - St. Bede vs. Sandwich, 10 a.m.

Game 2 - PC vs. Kewanee, 11:30 a.m.

Game 3 - Fieldcrest vs. Serena, 1 p.m.

Game 4 - Sandwich vs. Annawan, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Serena vs. PC, 4 p.m.

Game 6 - St. Bede vs. Newark, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Game 7 - PC vs. Fieldcrest, 10 a.m.

Game 8 - Serena vs. Kewanee, 11:30 a.m.

Game 9 - Annawan vs. Newark, 1 p.m.

Game 10 - Kewanee vs. Fieldcrest, 2:30 p.m.

Game 11 - Newark vs. Sandwich, 4 p.m.

Game 12 - St. Bede vs. Newark, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28

7th place - GP 4 vs. WP 4, 11:30 a.m.

5th place - GP 3 vs. WP 3, 1 p.m.

3rd place - GP 2 vs. WP 2, 2:30 p.m.

1st place - GP 1 vs. WP 1, 4 p.m.

Warkins Memorial Classic at Erie

POOL A: Lena-Winslow (11-4), Morrison (10-6), Orion (3-11)

POOL B: Wethersfield (10-2), Stockton (7-7), Rockridge (4-10),

POOL C: Bureau Valley (7-6), Monmouth-Roseville (7-6), Stark County (1-2)

POOL D: Mercer County (7-6), E-P (4-7), Fulton (1-6)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Orion vs. Morrison (old gym), E-P vs. Fulton (new gym), 10 a.m.

Bureau Valley vs. Stark County (OG), Wethersfield vs. Rockridge (NG), 11:30 a.m.

Fulton vs. Mercer County (OG), L-W vs. Orion (NG), 1 p.m.

Stark County vs. Mon-Rose (OG), vs. Rockridge vs. Stockton (NG), 2:30 p.m.

Morrison vs. L-W (OG), Mercer County vs, E-P (NG), 4 p.m.

Stockton vs. Wethersfield (OG), Mon-Rose vs. BV (NG), 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

3rd Pool A vs. 3rd Pool D (OG), 3rd Pool B vs. 3rd Pool C (NG), 3 p.m.

2nd Pool A vs. 2nd Pool D (OG), 2nd Pool B vs. 2nd Pool C (NG), 4:30 p.m.

1st Pool A vs. 1st Pool D (OG), 1st Pool B vs. 1st Pool C (NG), 6 p.m.

Satuday, Dec. 30

3rd pace pool bracket games (OG/NG), 3 p.m.

2nd place pool bracket games (OG/NG), 4:30 p.m.

1st place pool bracket games (OG/NG), 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

LaMoille Holiday Classic

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Game 1 - Leland (4-7) vs. Lowpoint-Washburn (9-4), 1:30 p.m.

Game 2 - DePue vs. Galva (2-6), 3 p.m.

Game 3 - Hiawatha (3-10) vs. Annawan (10-2), 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 - Calvary Christian (0-9) vs. LaMoille (3-9), 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Game 5 - losers 1-2, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6 - losers 3-4, 3 p.m.

Game 7 - winners 1-2, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 - winners 3-4, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

Consolation champ - winners 5-6, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation 3rd - losers 5-6, 3 p.m.

3rd place - losers 7-8, 4:30 p.m.

1st place - winners 7-8, 6 p.m.

Marquette Christmas Tournament

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Game 1 - #9 Hall (5-6) vs. Coal City (5-6), 9 a.m.

Game 2 - #2 Lexington (8-3) vs. Wilmington (5-3), 10:30 a.m.

Game 3 - #3 Earlville (11-0) vs. St. Bede (2-9), noon

Game 4 - #6 Woodland (9-3) vs. Indian Creek (9-4), 1:30 p.m.

Game 5 - #1 Serena (11-0) vs. Putnam County (1-9), 3:30 p.m.

Game 6 - #8 Somonauk (7-4) vs. Dwight (5-6), 5 p.m.

Game 7 - #4 Marquette (6-5) vs. GSW (4-8), 6:30 p.m.

Game 8 - #5 Flanagan-Cornell (9-3) vs. Reed-Custer (4-5), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Game 9 - losers 1-2, 9 a.m.

Game 10 - losers 3-4, 10:30 a.m.

Game 11 - losers 5-6, noon

Game 12 - losers 7-8, 1:30 p.m.

Game 13 - winners 1-2, 3:30 p.m.

Game 14 - winners 3-4, 5 p.m.

Game 15 - winners 5-6, 6:30 p.m.

Game 16 - winners 7-8, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Game 17 - losers 9-10, 9 a.m.

Game 18 - losers 11-12, 10:30 a.m.

Game 19 - winners 9-10, noon

Game 20 - winners 11-12, 1:30 p.m.

Game 21 - losers 13-14, 3:30 p.m.

Game 22 - losers 15-16, 5 p.m.

Game 23 - winners 13-14, 6:30 p.m.

Game 24 - winners 15-16, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

15th place - losers 17-18, 9 a.m.

13th place - winners 17-18, 10:30 a.m.

11th place - winners 9-10, noon

9th place - winners 19-20, 1:30 p.m.

7th place - losers 21-22, 3:30 p.m.

5th place - winners 21-22, 5 p.m.

3rd place - losers 23-24, 6:30 p.m.

1st place - winners 23-24, 8 p.m.