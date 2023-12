Santa Claus rides in a Utica Fire engine during the Utica Fire Department Santa parade on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Santa took time out of his busy schedule to parade through most of the the Village of Utica bringing cheer to children of all ages. The Utica Fire Protection District has been hosting Santa since December 1941 and is one of the oldest Santa parades in the Illinois Valley. Each December, the Utica Fire Department escorts Santa throughout subdivisions and parades throughout the village. (Scott Anderson)