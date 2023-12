Ottawa will host a town hall meeting 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at City Hall, 301 W. Madison St., to talk about the fire station study completed by the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association. (Shaw Local File )

Ottawa will host a town hall meeting 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at City Hall, 301 W. Madison St., to talk about the fire station study completed by the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association.

There will be time for public comment and community feedback.

In June, he Ottawa City Council authorized the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association to analyze the city and find the best possible location for a third fire station.

This meeting will be available via live stream at www.cityofottawa.org.