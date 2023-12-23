Midshipman returns to Trinity Catholic in La Salle

Students at Trinity Catholic Academy in La Salle celebrated the last day of school before Christmas break Wednesday with a special guest at Mass in Queen of the Holy Rosary Shrine.
Midshipman Sarah G. Peters, a 2018 graduate of TCA and 2022 graduate of La Salle-Peru Township High School, is a student at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Peters sings with the USNA Women’s Glee Club, which performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” at sporting events and at musical events across the globe.
Peters will perform with the glee club in Japan in March as part of a cultural exchange program.