Midshipman returns to Trinity Catholic in La Salle

Students at Trinity Catholic Academy in La Salle celebrated the last day of school before Christmas break, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, with a special guest at Mass in Queen of the Holy Rosary Shrine. Midshipman Sarah G. Peters, a 2018 graduate of TCA and 2022 graduate of La Salle-Peru Township High School, is a student at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Peters sings with the USNA Women’s Glee Club, which performs the national anthem at sporting events and at musical events across the globe. Peters will perform with the Glee Club in Japan this March as part of a cultural exchange. (Tom Collins)

Students at Trinity Catholic Academy in La Salle celebrated the last day of school before Christmas break Wednesday with a special guest at Mass in Queen of the Holy Rosary Shrine.

Midshipman Sarah G. Peters, a 2018 graduate of TCA and 2022 graduate of La Salle-Peru Township High School, is a student at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Peters sings with the USNA Women’s Glee Club, which performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” at sporting events and at musical events across the globe.

Peters will perform with the glee club in Japan in March as part of a cultural exchange program.