The water main break at 12th Street and Westclox Avenue in Peru has been repaired, according to the city.

A boil order has been issued for residents and busineses in the area south of Shooting Park Road and Walnut Street to the east end of the city. An update will be posted when the boil order is lifted.

If you are experiencing rusty water, let your water run until it clears.