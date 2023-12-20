5-year-old Spring Valley girl has wish granted by Santa

Quinn and her mother Sydney are surprised when Santa gifts her with a Mickey Mouse toy and announces she and her family are going to visit Disney World. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Quinn Thompson was surprised by Santa on Tuesday at her home in Spring Valley, where he revealed to Quinn and her family they would be traveling to Disney World after the new year.

Led by whooping police and fire vehicles, Santa arrived with gifts for Quinn’s siblings; Rory, 6, and brother Bennett, 10, before presenting Quinn with Minnie Mouse ears and telling her she would be going to Disney.

As a child with cystic fibrosis, Quinn’s wish was granted by the Illinois Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Quinn’s mother, Sydney, said it was a “big shock” when she was diagnosed because no one on either side of the family had it.

“She was born at 36 weeks,” she said. “She had a procedure at 24 hours old. She was in the NICU for 24 days. She came home on Christmas Eve and our lives were changed.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Quinn and her mother Sydney are surprised when Santa gifts her with a Mickey Mouse toy on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, and announces she and her family are going to visit Disney World. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Sydney said between she and her husband Kyle one of them was at the hospital with Quinn throughout her stay and the other remained at home with Bennett and Rory. She said that was part of the reason they chose to sign up for Make-A-Wish, not just for what Quinn has been through, but for her siblings, as well.

“Everyone deserves a little fun and excitement,” she said. “Her care requires a little bit more and it takes not only more for her but more from them as well. Which is our normal, so we don’t think anything of it.”

Quinn reveled in quiet excitement throughout the night, Sydney said she was most looking forward to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Magic Kingdom Park.

The Boutique allows “princesses” from packages including a crystal tiara with a box, a Disney Princess dress, hairstyling, makeup, nail polish and more depending on the package, according to the website.

Quinn said her favorite princess is Cinderella. But, she didn’t say whether that would be her choice at the Boutique.

Bennett said he was most looking forward to making a Lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop, where visitors get to take home whatever they make.

“You go in there and you put the pieces together,” he said. “Then you take a crystal and add it in and it turns that color.”

According to the website, the “kyber” crystal is available in red, blue, green or violet. Attendees will have the choice between four hilt themes, Peace and Justice, Power and Control, Elemental Nature and Protection and Defense.

Disney provides a place for all Make-A-Wish families to stay called Give the kids the World, where the Thompsons will be staying.

Sydney said Quinn has been through a lot at 5 as well as her other children and it’s hard to put into words what this trip will mean to them.

“It’s amazing. I don’t know how to fully explain it,” she said. “But, to have that break to celebrate her and our other kids it’s once in a lifetime.”