La Salle County state’s attorney, sheriff to speak at YANA!

The December YANA! (you are not alone) meeting will feature La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss and La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The December YANA! (you are not alone) meeting will feature La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss and La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica.

Topics to be discussed are the Illinois SAFE-T Act and assault weapons ban and their effects on La Salle County residents.

The group will be collecting new and unused children’s coats, gloves and hats to donate to DCFS and the Youth Service Bureau of La Salle County. Bring newborn to teen sized coats.

The group also will have a 50/50 raffle and talk about current events.