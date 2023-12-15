Serena girls basketball moves to 8-0; Seneca tops Newark: The Times Area Roundup for Dec. 14, 2023

Girls basketball

Serena 47, Plano 37: At Plano, the visiting Huskers kept their undefeated start to the season going, moving to 8-0 via the nonconference victory over the Reapers.

Paisley Twait poured in a game-high 20 points for the victors. Jenna Setchell added 14 points and five assists, with Rayelle Brennan scoring seven points.

Reed-Custer 47, Somonauk/Leland 34: At Braidwood, the visiting Bobcats were tied with the Comets heading into the fourth quarter before suffering the nonconference loss.

Haley McCoy’s 12 points and Abby Hohmann’s 10 led Somonauk/Leland.

Seneca 50, Newark 38: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish earned the nonconference rivalry triumph.

For Newark (6-4), Kiara Wesseh scored 16 points, Addison Ness scored 11 points, and Brooklyn Hatteberg brought down 11 rebounds.

The Fighting Irish (7-7) were led by Alyssa Zellers’ 21 points and nine courtesy of Lauryn Barla.

Eureka 58, Fieldcrest 51: At Eureka, the visiting Knights were handed the Heart of Illinois Conference loss.

Boys bowling

Rochelle 3,245, Streator 2,959: At Rochelle, the Bowlin’ Bulldogs were topped despite the high-roller efforts of Jaxin Goodrich with a 598 series (217, 199 high games), Anthony Dominic with a 580 (191, 195, 194) and Cody taylor with a 472 series.