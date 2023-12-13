Boys Basketball: DePue, PCA win BVEC semifinals

BRADFORD - DePue and Princeton Christian Academy punched their tickets for the championship game of the Bureau Valley Elementary Conference boys basketball tournament at Bradford Thursday night.

DePue beat Neponset in Tuesday’s semifinals. Diego Perez led DePue with 14 points.

PCA defeated Ladd 41-22 on Tuesday. Julien Mucha led PCA with 17 points and Jake Harris (9) and Shepherd Bayer (7) combined for 16.

The Spartans and Eagles will meet for the championship at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Bradford.

Ladd and Neponset will play for third place in the prelim.

Neponset captured the regular-season seventh-grade championship, it’s first since 1992. There is no seventh-grade tournament.