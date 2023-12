The Christmas Wizards will perform A Night of Trans-Siberian Orchestra at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at the Sally Skinner Council Auditorium at Princeton High School, 103 S. Euclid Ave. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Christmas Wizards will perform A Night of Trans-Siberian Orchestra at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at the Sally Skinner Council Auditorium at Princeton High School, 103 S. Euclid Ave.

The tribute band performs the holiday music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra with a musical ensemble, choir, light show and snow machines.

To buy tickets, visit christmaswizards.eventbrite.com.

The show is presented by Princeton Tourism. For information about the show, visit princetontourism.org or call 815-875-2631.