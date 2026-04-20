DeKalb County’s official March 2026 primary election results

The Illinois State Board of Elections released final vote totals Friday in the March 17 primary.
DeKalb County voters weighed in on statewide, judicial, statehouse and county-level races during the primary.
The winners of the matchups will go on to the November ballot.
* Won
(i) Incumbent
Statewide
Illinois Governor
Democrat
Incumbent JB Pritzker wins, running unopposed: 1,197,587 (100%).
Republican
*Darren Bailey: 304,162 (53.28%)
Ted Dabrowski: 165,229 (28.94%)
James Mendrick: 54,599 (9.56%)
Rick Heidner: 46,374 (8.12%)
Joseph Severino (write-in): 480 (0.08%)
Attorney General
Democrat
Incumbent Kwame Raoul ran unopposed: 1,155,998 (100%).
Republican
*Robert Fioretti: 495,600 (99.41%)
Andy Williams Jr. (write-in): 2,955 (0.59%)
Comptroller
Democrat
*Margaret Croke: 406,577 (34.51%)
Karina Villa: 383,443 (32.54%)
Holly Kim: 286,403 (24.31%)
Stephanie Kifowit: 101,787 (8.64%)
Republican
Bryan Drew wins, running unopposed: 499,513 (100%).
Secretary of State
Democrat
Incumbent Alexi Giannoulias wins, running unopposed: 1,171,435 (100%).
Republican
*Diane Harris: 279,727 (52.99%)
Walter Adamczyk: 248,198 (47.01%)
U.S. Senate
Democrat
*Juliana Stratton: 507,689 (40.39%)
Raja Krishnamoorthi: 411,150 (32.71%)
Robin Kelly: 229,788 (18.28%)
Kevin Ryan: 61,914 (4.93%)
Bryan Maxwell: 10,070 (0.80%)
Sean Brown: 8,122 (0.65%)
Awisi Bustos: 8,020 (0.64%)
Christopher Swann: 7,896 (0.63%)
Jonathan Dean: 6,762 (0.54%)
Steve Botsford Jr.: 5,411 (0.43%)
Adam Delgado (write-in): 75 (<0.01%)
Republican
*Don Tracy: 215,523 (39.96%)
Jeannie Evans: 122,840 (22.78%)
Casey Chlebek: 60,222 (11.17%)
R. Cary Capparelli: 56,907 (10.55%)
Pamela Long: 53,810 (9.98%)
Jimmy Tillman: 30,042 (5.57%)
Maxwell Rice: 4 (<0.01%)
U.S. House of Representatives
11th Congressional District
Democrat
Incumbent Bill Foster wins, running unopposed: 69,637 (100%).
Republican
*Jeff Walter: 13,877 (42.59%)
Michael Pierce: 12,653 (38.83%)
Charlie Kim: 4,197 (12.88%)
Tedora Brown: 1,856 (5.70%)
14th Congressional District
Democrat
Incumbent Lauren Underwood wins, running unopposed: 56,414 votes (100%).
Republican
*James Marter: 23,312 (74.92%)
Gary Vician: 7,794 (25.05%)
Krystal Dorey (write-in): 8 (0.03%)
16th Congressional District
Democrat
Paul Nolley ran unopposed: 38,665 (100%).
Republican
Darin LaHood (i): 52,91
John Kitover (write-in): 110 (0.21%)
Illinois Senate
District 35
Incumbent Dave Syverson, a Republican, ran unopposed (12,338 votes), and Sarah B. Mertens of Crystal Lake ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (15,457).
District 38
Incumbent Sue Rezin, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (12,113 votes), and Ernie R. Marcelain of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (13,574).
District 45
Democrat
Joseph H. “Joe” Berning of Galena ran unopposed: 11,170 (100%).
Republican
Andrew S. Chesney (i): 17,869 (98.98%)
Joshua T. Atkinson (write-in): 185 (1.02%)
Illinois House of Representatives
District 70
Incumbent Jeff Keicher, a Republican, ran unopposed (6,493 votes), and Veronica Garcia-Martinez of Cortland ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (8,980).
District 74
Incumbent Bradley Fritts, a Republican, ran unopposed (5,820 votes), and Nolan Kemp of Dixon ran unopposed as a Democrat (4,923).
District 75
Incumbent Jed Davis, a Republican, ran unopposed (8,198 votes), and Caroline McCree of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (6,759).
District 76
Democrat
Amy Briel (i): 7,059 (99.86%)
Tyler Thompson (write-in): 10 (0.14%)
Republican
*Liz Bishop: 2,520 (60.42%)
Crystal Loughran: 1,651 (39.58%)
District 89
Democrat
No candidates filed.
Republican
*Tony M. McCombie (i): 8,319 (76.49%)
Victoria Onorato: 2,557 (23.51%)
DeKalb County
County Clerk
Douglas Janicke ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (6,464 votes) and incumbent Tasha Sims for the Republican (4,717).
County Treasurer
Derek Shaw ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (6,472 votes) and incumbent Becky Springer for the Republican (4,709).
County Sheriff
Incumbent Andrew “Andy” Sullivan ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (4,779 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.
Regional Superintendent of Schools
Carmen R. Siragusa ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (5,377 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.
DeKalb County Board
District 1
Fredrick Hall ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (462 votes) and incumbent Rhonda L. Henke for the Republican (730).
District 2
Carmen Polvere ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (432 votes) and incumbent Patrick Deutsch for the Republican (465).
District 3
Joanne Pickering ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (663 votes) and Marc R. Doty for the Republican (434).
District 4
Joyce A. Klein-Munch ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (800 votes) and Rhonda E. Cowan for the Republican (409).
District 5, Full 4-Year Term
Selma Saenz ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (600 votes). No Republican candidates filed.
District 5, Unexpired 2-Year Term
Democrat
Daniel Vantilburg: 178 (29.37%)
*Devon Wilcox: 428 (70.62%)
Republican
Incumbent Suzanne Fahnestock ran unopposed: 384 votes (100%).
District 6
Incumbent Rukisha Crawford ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (201 votes). No Republican candidates filed.
District 7
Incumbent C. Scott Campbell ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (478 votes). No Republican candidates filed.
District 8
Incumbent Michelle Pickett ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (738 votes). No Republican candidates filed.
District 9
Incumbent Jim Luebke ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (551 votes). No Republican candidates filed.
District 10
Incumbent Mary Lee Cozad ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (719 votes). No Republican candidates filed.
District 11
Anna Wilhelmi ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (406 votes) and Gennie Siwicki for the Republican (730).
District 12
Michalene Bell ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (453 votes) and incumbent Rebecca Johnson for the Republican (616).
District 12 – Unexpired 2-Year Term
Traci L. Griffin-Lappe ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (448 votes) and Colton Otto for the Republican (634).
Referendum
Hinckley Fire Protection District – Tax Rate Increase
*Yes: 343 (66.09%)
No: 176 (33.91%)