DeKalb County’s official March 2026 primary election results

A voter casts her ballot in the primary election Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the DeKalb County Administration Building in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

The Illinois State Board of Elections released final vote totals Friday in the March 17 primary.

DeKalb County voters weighed in on statewide, judicial, statehouse and county-level races during the primary.

The winners of the matchups will go on to the November ballot.

* Won

(i) Incumbent

Statewide

Democrat

Incumbent JB Pritzker wins, running unopposed: 1,197,587 (100%).

Republican

*Darren Bailey: 304,162 (53.28%)

Ted Dabrowski: 165,229 (28.94%)

James Mendrick: 54,599 (9.56%)

Rick Heidner: 46,374 (8.12%)

Joseph Severino (write-in): 480 (0.08%)

Attorney General

Democrat

Incumbent Kwame Raoul ran unopposed: 1,155,998 (100%).

Republican

*Robert Fioretti: 495,600 (99.41%)

Andy Williams Jr. (write-in): 2,955 (0.59%)

Democrat

*Margaret Croke: 406,577 (34.51%)

Karina Villa: 383,443 (32.54%)

Holly Kim: 286,403 (24.31%)

Stephanie Kifowit: 101,787 (8.64%)

Republican

Bryan Drew wins, running unopposed: 499,513 (100%).

Democrat

Incumbent Alexi Giannoulias wins, running unopposed: 1,171,435 (100%).

Republican

*Diane Harris: 279,727 (52.99%)

Walter Adamczyk: 248,198 (47.01%)

Democrat

*Juliana Stratton: 507,689 (40.39%)

Raja Krishnamoorthi: 411,150 (32.71%)

Robin Kelly: 229,788 (18.28%)

Kevin Ryan: 61,914 (4.93%)

Bryan Maxwell: 10,070 (0.80%)

Sean Brown: 8,122 (0.65%)

Awisi Bustos: 8,020 (0.64%)

Christopher Swann: 7,896 (0.63%)

Jonathan Dean: 6,762 (0.54%)

Steve Botsford Jr.: 5,411 (0.43%)

Adam Delgado (write-in): 75 (<0.01%)

Republican

*Don Tracy: 215,523 (39.96%)

Jeannie Evans: 122,840 (22.78%)

Casey Chlebek: 60,222 (11.17%)

R. Cary Capparelli: 56,907 (10.55%)

Pamela Long: 53,810 (9.98%)

Jimmy Tillman: 30,042 (5.57%)

Maxwell Rice: 4 (<0.01%)

U.S. House of Representatives

Democrat

Incumbent Bill Foster wins, running unopposed: 69,637 (100%).

Republican

*Jeff Walter: 13,877 (42.59%)

Michael Pierce: 12,653 (38.83%)

Charlie Kim: 4,197 (12.88%)

Tedora Brown: 1,856 (5.70%)

Democrat

Incumbent Lauren Underwood wins, running unopposed: 56,414 votes (100%).

Republican

*James Marter: 23,312 (74.92%)

Gary Vician: 7,794 (25.05%)

Krystal Dorey (write-in): 8 (0.03%)

Democrat

Paul Nolley ran unopposed: 38,665 (100%).

Republican

Darin LaHood (i): 52,91

John Kitover (write-in): 110 (0.21%)

Illinois Senate

District 35

Incumbent Dave Syverson, a Republican, ran unopposed (12,338 votes), and Sarah B. Mertens of Crystal Lake ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (15,457).

District 38

Incumbent Sue Rezin, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (12,113 votes), and Ernie R. Marcelain of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (13,574).

District 45

Democrat

Joseph H. “Joe” Berning of Galena ran unopposed: 11,170 (100%).

Republican

Andrew S. Chesney (i): 17,869 (98.98%)

Joshua T. Atkinson (write-in): 185 (1.02%)

Illinois House of Representatives

District 70

Incumbent Jeff Keicher, a Republican, ran unopposed (6,493 votes), and Veronica Garcia-Martinez of Cortland ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (8,980).

District 74

Incumbent Bradley Fritts, a Republican, ran unopposed (5,820 votes), and Nolan Kemp of Dixon ran unopposed as a Democrat (4,923).

District 75

Incumbent Jed Davis, a Republican, ran unopposed (8,198 votes), and Caroline McCree of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (6,759).

District 76

Democrat

Amy Briel (i): 7,059 (99.86%)

Tyler Thompson (write-in): 10 (0.14%)

Republican

*Liz Bishop: 2,520 (60.42%)

Crystal Loughran: 1,651 (39.58%)

District 89

Democrat

No candidates filed.

Republican

*Tony M. McCombie (i): 8,319 (76.49%)

Victoria Onorato: 2,557 (23.51%)

DeKalb County

County Clerk

Douglas Janicke ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (6,464 votes) and incumbent Tasha Sims for the Republican (4,717).

County Treasurer

Derek Shaw ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (6,472 votes) and incumbent Becky Springer for the Republican (4,709).

County Sheriff

Incumbent Andrew “Andy” Sullivan ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (4,779 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

Regional Superintendent of Schools

Carmen R. Siragusa ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (5,377 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

District 1

Fredrick Hall ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (462 votes) and incumbent Rhonda L. Henke for the Republican (730).

District 2

Carmen Polvere ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (432 votes) and incumbent Patrick Deutsch for the Republican (465).

District 3

Joanne Pickering ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (663 votes) and Marc R. Doty for the Republican (434).

District 4

Joyce A. Klein-Munch ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (800 votes) and Rhonda E. Cowan for the Republican (409).

District 5, Full 4-Year Term

Selma Saenz ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (600 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

District 5, Unexpired 2-Year Term

Democrat

Daniel Vantilburg: 178 (29.37%)

*Devon Wilcox: 428 (70.62%)

Republican

Incumbent Suzanne Fahnestock ran unopposed: 384 votes (100%).

District 6

Incumbent Rukisha Crawford ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (201 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

District 7

Incumbent C. Scott Campbell ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (478 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

District 8

Incumbent Michelle Pickett ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (738 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

District 9

Incumbent Jim Luebke ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (551 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

District 10

Incumbent Mary Lee Cozad ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (719 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

District 11

Anna Wilhelmi ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (406 votes) and Gennie Siwicki for the Republican (730).

District 12

Michalene Bell ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (453 votes) and incumbent Rebecca Johnson for the Republican (616).

District 12 – Unexpired 2-Year Term

Traci L. Griffin-Lappe ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (448 votes) and Colton Otto for the Republican (634).

Referendum

Hinckley Fire Protection District – Tax Rate Increase

*Yes: 343 (66.09%)

No: 176 (33.91%)