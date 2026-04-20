Illinois Valley’s official March 2026 primary election results

Voters fill ballots in the voting booth on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at the Ottawa Lions Club. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois State Board of Elections released final vote totals Friday in the March 17 primary.

La Salle, Bureau and Putnam county voters weighed in on statewide, judicial, statehouse and county-level races during the primary.

The winners of the matchups will go on to the November ballot.

* Won

(i) Incumbent

Statewide

Democrat

Incumbent JB Pritzker wins, running unopposed: 1,197,587 (100%).

Republican

*Darren Bailey: 304,162 (53.28%)

Ted Dabrowski: 165,229 (28.94%)

James Mendrick: 54,599 (9.56%)

Rick Heidner: 46,374 (8.12%)

Joseph Severino (write-in): 480 (0.08%)

Attorney General

Democrat

Incumbent Kwame Raoul ran unopposed: 1,155,998 (100%).

Republican

*Robert Fioretti: 495,600 (99.41%)

Andy Williams Jr. (write-in): 2,955 (0.59%)

Democrat

*Margaret Croke: 406,577 (34.51%)

Karina Villa: 383,443 (32.54%)

Holly Kim: 286,403 (24.31%)

Stephanie Kifowit: 101,787 (8.64%)

Republican

Bryan Drew wins, running unopposed: 499,513 (100%).

Democrat

Incumbent Alexi Giannoulias wins, running unopposed: 1,171,435 (100%).

Republican

*Diane Harris: 279,727 (52.99%)

Walter Adamczyk: 248,198 (47.01%)

Democrat

*Juliana Stratton: 507,689 (40.39%)

Raja Krishnamoorthi: 411,150 (32.71%)

Robin Kelly: 229,788 (18.28%)

Kevin Ryan: 61,914 (4.93%)

Bryan Maxwell: 10,070 (0.80%)

Sean Brown: 8,122 (0.65%)

Awisi Bustos: 8,020 (0.64%)

Christopher Swann: 7,896 (0.63%)

Jonathan Dean: 6,762 (0.54%)

Steve Botsford Jr.: 5,411 (0.43%)

Adam Delgado (write-in): 75 (<0.01%)

Republican

*Don Tracy: 215,523 (39.96%)

Jeannie Evans: 122,840 (22.78%)

Casey Chlebek: 60,222 (11.17%)

R. Cary Capparelli: 56,907 (10.55%)

Pamela Long: 53,810 (9.98%)

Jimmy Tillman: 30,042 (5.57%)

Maxwell Rice: 4 (<0.01%)

U.S. House of Representatives

Democrat

Incumbent Lauren Underwood wins, running unopposed: 56,414 votes (100%).

Republican

*James Marter: 23,312 (74.92%)

Gary Vician: 7,794 (25.05%)

Krystal Dorey (write-in): 8 (0.03%)

Democrat

Paul Nolley ran unopposed: 38,665 (100%)

Republican

Darin LaHood (i): 52,91

John Kitover (write-in): 110 (0.21%)

Illinois Senate

District 38

Incumbent Sue Rezin, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (12,113 votes), and Ernie R. Marcelain of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (13,574).

District 53

Incumbent Chris Balkema, a Republican, ran for reelection unopposed (17,694 votes). No Democrats filed.

Illinois House of Representatives

District 73

Incumbent Ryan Spain ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (7,211 votes) and Nicole Dopler of Rapids City for the Democrat (5,226).

District 74

Incumbent Bradley Fritts, a Republican, ran unopposed (5,820 votes), and Nolan Kemp of Dixon ran unopposed as a Democrat (4,923).

District 75

Incumbent Jed Davis, a Republican, ran unopposed (8,198 votes), and Caroline McCree of Yorkville ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (6,759).

District 76

Democrat

Amy Briel (i): 7,059 (99.86%)

Tyler Thompson (write-in): 10 (0.14%)

Republican

*Liz Bishop: 2,520 (60.42%)

Crystal Loughran: 1,651 (39.58%)

District 105

Tim Ruestman of Kappa ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (8,617 votes). No Democrats appeared on the ballot.

District 106

Jason R. Bunting ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (9,300 votes). No Democrats appeared on the ballot.

County Clerk

Charlie E. Mitchell ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (5,734 votes) and incumbent Jennifer Ebner ran unopposed for the Republican (5,465).

County Treasurer

Incumbent James L. Spelich ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (5,502 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

County Sheriff

Incumbent Adam C. Diss ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (5,563 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

No La Salle County Board races were contested in the primary.

On the Democratic side, incumbent Jill Bernal filed in District 12 (331 votes), incumbent David Torres in District 15 (215), Mark William Hill in District 16 (191), incumbent Pat Walsh in District 20 (246), incumbent Brian Dose in District 21 (236) and Morgan Phillips in District 29 (173).

On the Republican side, incumbent Catherine Owens in District 5 (341 votes), incumbent Douglas L. Stockley in District 8 (197), incumbent Raymond F. Gatza in District 9 (188), incumbent William “Bill” Brown in District 16 (192), incumbent Stephen Aubry in District 22 (214), incumbent Michael A. McEmery Sr. in District 23 (164), incumbent Nancy Eurich in District 26 (142) and incumbent Tina Busch in District 29 (286). Incumbent James W. Reid is seeking an unexpired two-year term in District 4 (278 votes), and Glen Pratt filed as a write-in candidate in District 10 (13 votes).

Districts 3 and 14 have no candidates from either party.

Clerk and Recorder

Incumbent Matthew S. Eggers ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (2,406 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

County Treasurer

Incumbent Joseph R. Birkey ran unopposed for the Republican nomination (2,396 votes). No Democratic candidates filed.

Sheriff

Democrat

*Michael Wittig: 1,018 (57.91%)

Joseph A. Flanagan: 740 (42.09%)

Republican

*Tom Kammerer: 1,843 (70.88%)

Edward Jauch: 757 (29.12%)

Bureau County Board

No Bureau County Board races were contested in the primary.

On the Democratic side, incumbent John Baracani filed in District 10 (131 votes), Chad Hannon in District 11 (71) and Cheryl Lipka in District 12 (138). Incumbent Bradley Bonnell filed for an unexpired two-year term in District 2 (103 votes).

On the Republican side, incumbent Derek Whited filed in District 6 (190 votes), incumbent Marsha A. Lilley in District 7 (107), incumbent Keith L. Cain in District 9 (127), incumbent Kerwin G. Paris in District 14 (178) and incumbent Lizabeth Novotny in District 18 (173).

District 15 has no candidates on either ballot.

Putnam County

Clerk and Recorder

Incumbent Tina Dolder ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (402 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

County Treasurer

Incumbent Kevin E. Kunkel ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (392 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

Sheriff

Incumbent Joshua B. Boedigheimer ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (417 votes). No Republican candidates filed.

Putnam County Board

No Putnam County Board races were contested in the primary. Democratic candidates Anthony “Tony” Rue Jr. (351 votes), Luke D. Holly (331) and Charles Lenkaitis (342), all incumbents, ran unopposed for the three at-large seats. No Republican candidates filed.

Multi-County Offices

Regional Superintendent of Schools for La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties

Ryan F. Myers ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination: 6,042 votes (100%). No Republican candidates filed.

Regional Superintendent of Schools for Bureau, Henry and Stark counties

Incumbent Kathy Marshall ran unopposed for the Republican nomination: 5,458 votes (100%). No Democratic candidates filed.

Judicial

3rd Appellate District

Democrat

John Pavich: 51,201 (30.28%)

*Margaret “Peggy” O’Connell: 117,901 (69.72%)

Republican

*Jason A. Helland: 51,265 (56.92%)

Mark Senak: 38,800 (43.08%)

13th Circuit — At-Large Vacancy

Melissa Olivero ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination (9,464 votes) and Michelle A. Vescogni for the Republican (10,343).

Referendums

Leonore Rural Fire Protection District — Creation Proposition

For: 42 (71.19%)

Against: 17 (28.81%)

LaMoille Community Unit School District 303 — Non-Binding Question to Deactivate High School

Yes: 327 (75.87%)

No: 104 (24.13%)

Tiskilwa Rural Fire Protection District — Special Tax Levy

Yes: 212 (75.71%)

No: 68 (24.29%)

Sheffield Fire Protection District — Increase Corporate Tax Rate

Yes: 102 (58.96%)

No: 71 (41.04%)

Sheffield Fire Protection District — Special Tax for Ambulance Service

Yes: 111 (64.53%)

No: 61 (35.47%)

Sheffield Fire Protection District — Special Tax for Emergency and Rescue Crews and Equipment

Yes: 114 (66.28%)

No: 58 (33.72%)