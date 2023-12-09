Princeton Bible Church to present Christmas musical

Choir members for the Princeton Bible Church Christmas Musical are Jerry King (from left), Jason Engel, Debbie Pease, Debbie Basile, Jody Bodamer, Grace Griffin, Paul Trotter, Chariss Hoffman, Jean Whaples, Max Wallace (front), Sandie Turpen, Shelley Barnett, Beverly Neff, Christina Eggers, Jan Skaggs and Rob Jensen. (Photo provided by Princeton Bible Church)

The Princeton Bible Church Choir presents a Christmas musical “He Started the Whole World Singing” by Bill and Gloria Gaither at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, and 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, in the church auditorium.

This musical traces Israel’s years of captivity and suffering, longing for their Messiah who was born as Jesus in Bethlehem.

“We celebrate the coming of our Messiah and Savior in song, storytelling and even a bit of drama and dancing. And we commemorate this 75th anniversary of Israel becoming a nation in 1948,” Choir Director Marty Kiser said.

Choir members are Jerry King, Jason Engel, Debbie Pease, Debbie Basile, Jody Bodamer, Grace Griffin, Paul Trotter, Chariss Hoffman, Jean Whaples, Max Wallace, Sandie Turpen, Shelley Barnett, Beverly Neff, Christina Eggers, Jan Skaggs and Rob Jensen.

The public is invited to share in the celebration at Princeton Bible Church, located two miles northeast of Princeton on U.S. 34.