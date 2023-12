The Burlington Northern/Santa Fe railroad crossing at Main Street in Streator will be closed for three days beginning Monday, Dec. 10, for construction. (Derek Barichello)

The Burlington Northern/Santa Fe railroad crossing at Main Street in Streator will be closed for three days beginning Monday, Dec. 10, for construction.

Main Street is Route 18.

Bridge Street to the south and Broadway Street to the north are the nearest crossings of the BNSF railroad.