Boys basketball: Fieldcrest, Rock Falls to meet for the Colmone Classic crown

SPRING VALLEY - The stage has been set - Fieldcrest and Rock Falls will meet for the Colmone Classic championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Hall High School.
Fieldcrest rolled over LaSalle-Peru, 74-47, in Friday night’s semifinals. The Knights swept the Gray Pool by defeating Princeton (61-56) and Putnam County (64-52).
Rock Falls made it to the title game by defeating Mendota in the semifinals on Friday and St. Bede (80-50) and Hall (74-30) to win the Red Pool.
The Knights seek their 13th Colmone Classic crown, their first since 2014, while the Rockets seek their third since 2016.
In other Saturday finals:
Putnam County and Stillman Valley will play for 11th place at noon
Bureau Valley and St. Bede will play for ninth place at 1:30 p.m.
Hall and Marquette will meet for seventh place at 3 p.m.
Pontiac and Princeton will play for fifth place at 4:30 p.m.
L-P vs. Mendota will play for will meet for third place at 6 p.m.
The day’s hoopla tips off at 10:30 a.m. with the sophomore championship between Fieldcrest and Pontiac.