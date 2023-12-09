Boys basketball: Fieldcrest, Rock Falls to meet for the Colmone Classic crown

Connor Reichman and the Fieldcrest Knights will take aim on 49th annual Colmone Classic championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Rock Falls. (Scott Anderson)

SPRING VALLEY - The stage has been set - Fieldcrest and Rock Falls will meet for the Colmone Classic championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Hall High School.

Fieldcrest rolled over LaSalle-Peru, 74-47, in Friday night’s semifinals. The Knights swept the Gray Pool by defeating Princeton (61-56) and Putnam County (64-52).

Rock Falls made it to the title game by defeating Mendota in the semifinals on Friday and St. Bede (80-50) and Hall (74-30) to win the Red Pool.

The Knights seek their 13th Colmone Classic crown, their first since 2014, while the Rockets seek their third since 2016.

In other Saturday finals:

Putnam County and Stillman Valley will play for 11th place at noon

Bureau Valley and St. Bede will play for ninth place at 1:30 p.m.

Hall and Marquette will meet for seventh place at 3 p.m.

Pontiac and Princeton will play for fifth place at 4:30 p.m.

L-P vs. Mendota will play for will meet for third place at 6 p.m.

The day’s hoopla tips off at 10:30 a.m. with the sophomore championship between Fieldcrest and Pontiac.