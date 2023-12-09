December 09, 2023
Boys basketball: Fieldcrest, Rock Falls to meet for the Colmone Classic crown

Knights seek 13th championship, Rockets their third

By Kevin Hieronymus
Connor Reichman and the Fieldcrest Knights will take aim on 49th annual Colmone Classic championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Rock Falls. (Scott Anderson)

SPRING VALLEY - The stage has been set - Fieldcrest and Rock Falls will meet for the Colmone Classic championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Hall High School.

Fieldcrest rolled over LaSalle-Peru, 74-47, in Friday night’s semifinals. The Knights swept the Gray Pool by defeating Princeton (61-56) and Putnam County (64-52).

Rock Falls made it to the title game by defeating Mendota in the semifinals on Friday and St. Bede (80-50) and Hall (74-30) to win the Red Pool.

The Knights seek their 13th Colmone Classic crown, their first since 2014, while the Rockets seek their third since 2016.

In other Saturday finals:

Putnam County and Stillman Valley will play for 11th place at noon

Bureau Valley and St. Bede will play for ninth place at 1:30 p.m.

Hall and Marquette will meet for seventh place at 3 p.m.

Pontiac and Princeton will play for fifth place at 4:30 p.m.

L-P vs. Mendota will play for will meet for third place at 6 p.m.

The day’s hoopla tips off at 10:30 a.m. with the sophomore championship between Fieldcrest and Pontiac.

Rock Falls's Gavin Sands drives to the basket past Mendota's Cale Strouss and teammate Dane Doyle during the 49th annual Colmone Classic on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 at Hall High School. The Rockets meet Fieldcrest for the Colmone crown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. (Scott Anderson)