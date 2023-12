The Ottawa High School Music Department will be presenting a holiday concert 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the high school’s auditorium, 211 E. Main St. (Scott Anderson)

The Ottawa High School Music Department will be presenting a holiday concert 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the high school’s auditorium, 211 E. Main St.

The concert is free to the public.

Concertgoers will be entertained by the OTHS Beginning Band, Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, Concert Choir, Treble Choir, Overboard and Crimson Choir, including a rendition of George Frideric Handel’s “Hallelujah,” with all combined choirs, accompanied by Symphonic Band.