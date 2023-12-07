Serena gets top seed at Marquette Holiday Tournament; Streator, Ottawa girls both fall: The Times Area Roundup

Boys basketball

Serena scores top seed at Marquette: At Illini Lounge in Marseilles on Wednesday, brackets were revealed for the 2023 Marquette Christmas Tournament (formerly the Marseilles Holiday Tournament), with Serena scoring the top seed and scheduled to open against unseeded Putnam County.

Other first-round matchups Dec. 26 will include No. 2 Lexington vs. Wilmington; No. 3 Earlville vs. St. Bede; No. 4 Marquette vs. Gardner-South Wilmington; No. 5 Flanagan-Cornell vs. Reed-Custer; No. 6 Woodland vs. Indian Creek; No. 7 Hall vs. Coal City; and No. 8 Somonauk vs. Dwight.

This year’s tournament will run from Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Dec. 29, at Marquette’s Bader Gym.

Girls bowling

La Salle-Peru 3,290, Ottawa 2,867: At Detorre’s Town Lanes, the host Pirates suffered their first loss of the season despite a team-best 538 series (203 high game) off the hand of Lindy Dhuse.

Anna Zeglis’ 520 series and Kilah Figenbaum’s 180 high game also led Ottawa.

Girls basketball

Kaneland 42, Ottawa 32: At Maple Park, the visiting Pirates (3-5 overall, 0-1 I-8) suffered the Interstate 8 Conference road defeat heading into Friday’s visit to Sycamore.

Dwight 50, Streator 23: At Dwight, the visiting Bulldogs (0-11) were dealt the defeat despite nine points from Ava Gwaltney and six courtesy of Maiya Lansford.

Boys wrestling

Sycamore 51, Sandwich 28; Sandwich 41, Oswego East 36: At Oswego, the Indians received contested wins from Jacob Ross (major decision), Cooper Corder (pin), Jacob Cassie (pin), Miles Corder (pin) and Josh Lehman (pin) in a loss to the Spartans.

Against the hosts, Sandwich scored contested victories from Kaden Clevenger (pin), Corder (pin) and Wyatt Gregory (pin).