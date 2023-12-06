The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa’s Kendall Lowery enjoys ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ her Christmas dog, Kingman Gym

The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SOCU, is decided by an online vote running Monday morning through midday Wednesday. Our most recent winner, capturing 139 of 337 total votes, was Ottawa girls basketball’s Kendall Lowery.

One of three seniors on Ottawa’s roster, Lowery has stepped into a featured role and was named to the all-tournament team as the Pirates went 3-1 in the season-opening Prairie Central/Pontiac Turkey Tournament.

Also on that week’s ballot were Jenna Setchell (Serena girls basketball), Carson Baker (Serena boys basketball) and Griffin Cook (Earlville boys basketball).

Next week’s ballot will be accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty).

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Ken.

What goals does the team have for the season?

Compete every day and be at our best as a team come regional time.

What goals do you have for yourself personally as you move into a more featured role this season?

Be a team leader and a great teammate.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go and what do you order?

Sam’s Pizza, a sausage and pepperoni pizza.

If you could go anywhere in the world on an all-expenses-paid, two-week vacation, where would you pick, and why?

Mexico.

What are your top three favorite TV shows of all-time?

“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Gilmore Girls” and Netflix shows.

What are your three favorite high school gyms to play in?

There’s only one answer for this and that is KINGMAN.

Tough question alert: What is your favorite Christmas present you’ve ever received?

My dog.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?

I like to fish.

Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?

Heartland College to play softball.