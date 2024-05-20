OSF Center for Health-Streator associate receives Sunflower Award

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa announced Jennifer Gura, a patient access associate from the OSF Center for Health in Streator, received the Sunflower Award. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa announced Jennifer Gura, a patient access associate from the OSF Center for Health in Streator, received the Sunflower Award.

Gura, who has been with OSF HealthCare for 36 years, resides in Streator.

“The Sunflower Award honors care team members outside of nursing for the exceptional care they provide to our patients, and Jenny is truly deserving,” said Heather Bomstad, vice president and chief nursing officer at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, in a news release.

Gura’s nomination highlighted her ability to create a comforting space for patients with her respectful and kind energy. Her nominator wrote, “She greets my children and me warmly, inspiring me like the rising sun. Jenny’s familiar, peaceful presence is a blessing every visit. Her kindness during our short encounters means so much to me.”

OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower Awards or to submit a nomination, visit osfgratefulpatient.org.