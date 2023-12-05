Marquette girls hoops top Dwight to improve to 3-0 in T-CC :The Times Area Roundup for Monday, Dec. 4, 2023

Girls basketball

Marquette Academy 59, Dwight 49: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders improved to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in Tri-County Conference play with the victory over the Trojans on Monday.

Marquette was led by 14 points, six rebounds and five steals from Lilly Craig. Kaitlyn Davis added 12 points and six rebounds, while Avery Durdan (eight rebounds) and Hunter Hopkins scored 10 points apiece.

Coal City 47, Streator 11: At Coal City, the Bulldogs (0-10, 0-3) fell in the Illinois Central Eight Conference game to the host Coalers.

Mina James had four points, Maiya Lansford three points and Alyssa Arambula two points for Streator. Shantell Morton collected eight rebounds.

Midland 45, Seneca 37: At rural Varna, the Fighting Irish dropped their Tri-County Conference contest to the host Timberwolves.

Alyssa Zellers led Seneca (5-5, 1-3) with a game-high 19 points, including hitting five 3-pointers.

Plano 62, Somonauk-Leland 33: At Plano, the Bobcats fell behind 12-2 after the opening quarter in the loss to the Reapers.

Haley McCoy had 17 points and four rebounds to lead Somonauk-Leland. Abby Hohmann added seven points and four rebounds, while Aubrey Chiavario added six points and six rebounds.

LeRoy 59, Fieldcrest 48: At LeRoy, the Knights (6-2, 0-1) dropped their Heart of Illinois Conference opener to the Panthers.

Macy Gochanour led Fieldcrest with 20 points.

Dee-Mack 70, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 32: At Mackinaw, the Falcons fell in their HOIC opener to the Chiefs.

Boys basketball

Marquette Academy 62, Bureau Valley 53: At Colmone Classic in Spring Valley, the Crusaders opened the tournament with a win over the Strom.

Alec Novotney paced Marquette with 17 points and five rebounds. Denver Trainor had 12 points, Charlie Mullen 11 points, and Carson Zellers nine points and four rebounds.

Woodland 56, Gardner-South Wilmington 47: At Gardner, the Warriors (6-1) outscored the Panthers 28-14 in the middle two quarters in the win.

Nick Plesko led Woodland with 17 points, while Tucker Hill made four 3s for his 12 points.

Serena 80, Dwight 43: At Serena, the Huskers stayed unbeaten on the season after rolling past the Trojans.

Carson Baker led balanced scoring for Serena with 19 points to go along with six rebounds. Hunter Staton added 16 points, Beau Raikes 15 points and six rebounds, while Tanner Faivre (seven rebounds, eight assists) and Richie Armour (eight rebounds) had 10 points each. Matt Farrell just missed double figures with eight points.

JV girls basketball

Coal City 33, Streator 18: At Coal City, the Bullpups dropped the ICE game to the Coalers.

Caitlin Talty led Streator with eight points, while Morgan Kostal added five.