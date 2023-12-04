Boys basketball: Colmone Classic resumes with three games tonight

SPRING VALLEY - After a day of rest, the Colmone Classic returns to the hardwood tonight at Hall High School.

There will be three games on tap.

Marquette will play its first game of the tournament against Bureau Valley (0-1) at 5 p.m.

Rock Falls also makes its debut against St. Bede (0-1) at 6:30 p.m.

Princeton (0-1) will meet Putnam County (0-0) in the nightcap at 8 p.m.e

The tournament continues each night this week through Saturday’s finals.

Saturday’s scores

Mendota beat Pontiac, 65-64

LaSalle-Peru beat Bureau Valley, 64-37

Fieldcrest beat Princeton, 61-56

Hall beat St. Bede, 52-43

Pool standings

GRAY POOL: Fieldcrest 1-0, Putnam County 0-0, Princeton 0-1

RED POOL Hall 1-0, Rock Falls 0-0, St. Bede 0-1

BLACK POOL: LaSalle-Peru 1-0, Marquette 0-0, Bureau Valley 0-1

WHITE POOL: Mendota 1-0, Stillman Valley 0-0, Pontiac 0-1