Putnam County library schedule for December 2023

Putnam County libraries will be closed Saturday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, for the holidays. They will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The libraries also will be closed Saturday, Dec. 30, Monday, Jan. 1, and Tuesday, Jan. 2, for the holidays. They will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The libraries will host a pair of Illinois Library Presents virtual programs.

Surviving the Holidays with Lori Gottlieb

Zoom: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6

Lori Gottlieb, New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, and co-host of the “Dear Therapists” podcast joins us for a thought-provoking conversation about mental health in anticipation of the winter holiday season. Go to https://putnamcountylibrary.org/ for the link.

Experience The Nutcracker at Home! Watch a Recording of the Famous Ballet

Zoom: Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17

Will not be recorded. Get in the spirit of the season with a recorded virtual performance of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” performed by the United Kingdom’s internationally renowned Royal Ballet. The ballet, a holiday staple for all ages. Registrants will receive an email with a special link to the performance. Go to https://putnamcountylibrary.org/ for the link.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

6 p.m.: Friday, Dec. 1: Lori Windows will discuss the Iditarod. Going over Hobo Jim’s Iditarod Trail song and his Redington Run along with Jessie Royer who has run the race 22 times.

Dec. 4-8: Cricut Makerspace. Come in to learn how to use the Cricut Maker. Crafty adults and teens welcome. All day event. Call ahead to schedule an appointment. This month the library is doing wood slice ornaments.

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9: Holiday Family Day. Stop by to visit Santa and Frosty the Snowman at the library. Ken Troyan will be playing music. University of Illinois extension office will be here. The library will have crafts, games and food available.

All winter: Coffee and cocoa station. Enjoy a warm beverage while working on our puzzle table for the winter.

Contact the library at 815-339-2038.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.,

Fridays, Dec. 1 and 8: Make a card for a senior. Materials will be available to make cards that we will distribute to local senior centers.

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7: Jolly Good Cooking. With Susan Glassman from the University of Illinois Extension Office.

1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15: DIY Gifts in a Jar, Merry Mocha. Demonstration on how to make your own mocha mix. Make it and Take it.

10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19: Nutcracker Shadow Time Story

Wednesday, Dec. 20, Friday, Dec. 22, Wednesday, Dec. 27: Reindeer games. School age seasonal games and activities will be available after 1 p.m. Popcorn and juice provided.

1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29: Winter Stem with Ms. B.

Make and take: Simple Holiday arts and crafts projects. Materials will be available to work on projects as a make and take.

All winter: Coffee and cocoa station. Enjoy a warm beverage while working on our puzzle table for the winter.

Contact the library at 815-339-2038.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Saturday, Dec. 2: Make Christmas cards. For local nursing home (all ages).

Thursday, Dec. 7: Make snowflakes, children.

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Make ornaments, children.

Thursday, Dec. 28: NYE headband craft, children.

Contact the library at 815-339-2038.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

Wednesday, Dec. 6: Hanukkah craft and snacks, during library hours.

Wednesday, Dec. 20: Christmas craft and snacks, during library hours.

4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27: Movie night, “Home Alone,” with pizza.

3:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday: Homework helper.

Contact the library at 815-339-2038.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

Saturday, Dec. 2: Books and brunch. Food, books and friends.

Contact the library at 815-339-2038.