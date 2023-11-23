Serena, Seneca, Earlville, Flanagan-Cornell keep undefeated starts going: The Times Area Roundup

Boys basketball
Serena 52, Mendota 43: At the Seneca Turkey Tournament on Wednesday, the Huskers moved to 2-0 on the season ahead of Friday’s final pool-play game against Newark.
Richie Armour scored 14 points, Hunter Staton added eight points, Tanner Faivre tallied seven points with eight assists, and Beau Raikes grabbed seven rebounds for Serena.
Newark 41, St. Anne 31: At the Seneca Turkey Tournament, the Norsemen (1-1) picked up their first victory of the young season,
Newark plays Serena on Friday.
Somonauk 43, Herscher 41: At the Seneca Turkey Tournament, Carson Bahrey (16 points, 10 rebounds) posted a double-double, while Weston Hannibal added 10 points in the victory for the Bobcats (1-1).
Somonauk faces Seneca on Friday to conclude pool play.
Seneca 52, Hall 32: At the Seneca Turkey Tournament, the host Fighting Irish improved to 2-0 on the season.
Seneca plays Somonauk on Friday to conclude pool play.
Yorkville 60, Sandwich 35: At the Strombom Tournament in Sycamore, the Indians dropped their season opener despite 17 points from Chance Lange and a 10-point, six-rebound performance from Dom Rome.
Flanagan-Cornell 53, Woodland 39: At the Route 17 Classic’s Woodland Pool, the host Warriors (2-1) were sent to Saturday’s third-place game with the loss to the Falcons (3-0), who will play Earlville for first Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Warrior Dome.
Kesler Collins scored a game-high 15 points for Flanagan-Cornell. Nick Plesko (14) and Jonathan Moore (12) led Woodland.
In the pool’s early game, Ridgeview (1-2) defeated St. Bede (0-3).
Earlville 53, Grant Park 27: At the Route 17 Classic’s Dwight Pool, the Red Raiders (3-0) wrapped up a spot in Saturday’s 6:30 championship game at Woodland against Flanagan-Cornell with the comfortable victory.
Ryan Browder (15 points), Adam Waite (11) and Griffin Cook (10) all scored in double digits for Earlville.
Boys wrestling
Coal City 49, Sandwich 15; Joliet West 39, Sandwich 32; Sandwich 48, Marquette 29: At Coal City, Sandwich picked up one team victory in three matches.
Sy Smith (165 pounds) went 3-0 on the day, winning via a 6-4 decision, 15-3 major decision and first-period pinfall. Colten Stone (113) with a first-period pin and forfeit as well as Luis Murillo (215) with two first-period pinfall victories scored two wins for Sandwich.