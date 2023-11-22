Ottawa man dies in Route 71 crash with deer

A 21-year-old Ottawa man died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night involving a deer on Route 71.

According to La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, a motorist was traveling southbound at 5 p.m. Tuesday on Route 71 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway from the east ditch causing damage to their vehicle, resulting in no injuries. Another vehicle, however, was traveling northbound on Route 71 and struck the same deer, causing damage to the top of the unit and resulting in the death of Arpankumar N. Patel.

Two other occupants of Patel’s vehicle were taken from the scene by EMS to Morris Hospital.

The crash is being investigated by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and La Salle County Coroner’s Office.