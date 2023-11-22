Grand Ridge bar and grill back to serving food

JR’s Bar and Grill, 2048 Route 23, Grand Ridge, has returned to full service following a kitchen fire in September.

The bar was closed for about a week following the fire, but the kitchen remained closed until last week.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.