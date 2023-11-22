November 22, 2023
Grand Ridge bar and grill back to serving food

Bar was closed for a short time following a fire

By Stephanie Jaquins
JR’s Bar and Grill, 2048 Route 23, Grand Ridge, reopened, after it was closed for about a week following a kitchen fire.

JR’s Bar and Grill, 2048 Route 23, Grand Ridge, has returned to full service following a kitchen fire in September. (Derek Barichello)

JR’s Bar and Grill, 2048 Route 23, Grand Ridge, has returned to full service following a kitchen fire in September.

The bar was closed for about a week following the fire, but the kitchen remained closed until last week.

