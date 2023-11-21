Girlfriends in Peru to reopen under new ownership

Girlfriends…the bra specialists has a new owner that may be a familiar face in the Illinois Valley.

Amanda Andreoni, founder and former owner of Marien Mae Bridal boutique and Scout Apparel, both in La Salle, purchased the Peru shop.

“Amanda’s first call to me barely more than a month ago left me so touched and truly shocked that she had found a calling to carry on the legacy of Girlfriends,” Girlfriends founder Kathy Glascock wrote on the business Facebook page. “My wish was this service could continue and this is proof dreams do come true.

“Please join me in congratulating Amanda and by supporting her with sharing how our unique service and merchandise can improve your daily life.”

After 15 years, Glascock announced her plans to retire and sell the business earlier this year.

“Who has a job where receiving is unimaginably more than giving? Fifteen years has passed so quickly,” Glascock wrote. “And this story for me has a beautiful ending … more than I could possibly ask for.”

Girlfriends, 4419 N. Progress Blvd., Peru, offers bras, underwear, mastectomy fittings, swimwear, maternity and nursing bras, fashion accessories and sleepwear.

The store closed Nov. 15 to undergo a restyling and is set to reopen Tuesday.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.