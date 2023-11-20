Fire renders 2-story Streator house uninhabitable

A Streator resident noticed flames coming from the two-story house across the street Monday afternoon and called 911.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire from the house on the southwest corner of Bloomington and Washington streets without anyone being injured, said Streator Fire Chief Gary Bird. No one was home at the time of the fire at about 3 p.m.

Flames were visible from the back porch roof, extending into the second floor. The home is uninhabitable, Bird said.

Route 23 southbound, which is Bloomington Street, was closed to all through traffic while firefighters extinguished the fire, which included efforts of spraying the top of the house with water from aerial trucks. Bird said the roadway will be closed until about 6 p.m. Firefighters from Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Reading assisted Streator in the response. A full report will be released by Streator firefighters at a later time.