November 15, 2023
Streator High School names November 2023 students of the month

By Shaw Local News Network
Streator High School honored its students of the month for November 2023. They are (front from left) Antonio Garcia, Kaddie Emm, Lily Kupec and Ashlyn Moats, (back from left) Trent Studnicki, Skyla Peck, Giselle Guadarram, Danielle Giacinto and Joseph Perez. Not pictured is Isabella Wood. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

Streator High School honored its students of the month for November 2023 during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.

The students are Lily Kupec for the Career and Technical Ed Department (Accounting II); Skyla Peck for the English/World Language Department (Title I Reading & Basic Writing); Antonio Garcia for the English/World Language Department (Spanish III); Isabella Wood for the Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department (Advanced Project Drawing & Painting); Joseph Perez for Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (AP US History); Giselle Guadarram for Guided Program for Success Department (Freshman GPS); Kaddie Emm for Health & Fitness/ P.E./Drivers Ed Department (P.E.); Trent Studnicki for Math Department (Geometry); Danielle Giacinto for Science Department (Adv.Chemistry); and Ashlyn Moats for the Student Services Department (S.E.A.L.)