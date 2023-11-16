Streator High School names November 2023 students of the month

Streator High School honored its students of the month for November 2023 during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.

The students are Lily Kupec for the Career and Technical Ed Department (Accounting II); Skyla Peck for the English/World Language Department (Title I Reading & Basic Writing); Antonio Garcia for the English/World Language Department (Spanish III); Isabella Wood for the Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department (Advanced Project Drawing & Painting); Joseph Perez for Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (AP US History); Giselle Guadarram for Guided Program for Success Department (Freshman GPS); Kaddie Emm for Health & Fitness/ P.E./Drivers Ed Department (P.E.); Trent Studnicki for Math Department (Geometry); Danielle Giacinto for Science Department (Adv.Chemistry); and Ashlyn Moats for the Student Services Department (S.E.A.L.)