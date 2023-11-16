November 15, 2023
Girls basketball: Princeton, Putnam County, E-P will make up Gold Pool at Princeton

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton defeated Stark County, 55-30, on the opening night of the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Princeton finished 2-0 in the Blue Pool and will battle E-P and Putnam County in the Gold Pool for the championship. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Princeton, Putnam County and Erie-Prophetstown will be playing for the gold at Princeton Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament.

They each finished atop their respective pools after the first three nights of the tournament to earn spots in the Gold Pool, which will determine the 2023 champion.

Princeton, the defending champion, beat Stark County and Streator to finish 2-0 atop the Blue Pool.

Putnam County beat Midland, 46-30, in Wednesday’s first game to finish 2-0 in the White Pool.

Also Wednesday, E-P beat Bureau Valley, 64-39, to claim the Gray Pool at 2-0.

The championship round will start Thursday with the Tigresses and the Panthers squaring off at 8 p.m.

PC will return to action at 8 p.m. Friday against E-P.

In Saturday’s finale at 7 p.m., Princeton and E-P will play to determine the champion.

Princeton beat E-P for last year’s championship.

Stark County (1-1), Bureau Valley (1-1) and Midland (1-1) will play for fourth place in the Silver Pool while Streator (0-2), Henry (0-2) and Mendota (0-2) will play for seventh place in the Bronze Pool.