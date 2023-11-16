November 16, 2023
Domestic battery charge dismissed against La Salle County Board member

By Tom Collins
A domestic battery charge filed against a La Salle County Board member has been dismissed. (Derek Barichello)

Beth Findley-Smith, 38, of Somonauk, was charged with the misdemeanor in August following an incident in Peru, during which she allegedly splashed an individual with a drink and slapped his face during an argument.

Thursday, however, a special prosecutor – the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office had withdrawn from the case to avoid a conflict of interest – appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court and announced the charge would be dismissed.

Findley-Smith and the special prosecutor, Bill Elward, both declined comment after the brief hearing.

Findley-Smith, a Republican, was elected to the County Board in November 2022 to represent District 4.