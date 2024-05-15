2 new events added to Civil War encampment in Ottawa

Two new events were added to the Gen. WHL Wallace Memorial Event on May 18 and 19 in Ottawa.

Access to the WHL Wallace Memorial window in Christ Episcopal Church in Ottawa will be available Saturday, and a special Civil War era flag will be on display Sunday at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum, 1100 Canal St.

As part of the Civil War encampment Saturday at the Reddick Mansion, 100 W. Lafayette St., visitors will be given access to Christ Episcopal Church, 113 W. Lafayette St., to view the WHL Wallace Memorial window, a gift to the church from the general’s widow, Ann. A docent will be in the church to talk about the window and answer questions.

Meanwhile, reenactors will be demonstrating all facets of camp life at the Mansion such as cooking, training, cleaning weapons and readying to go into battle. A blacksmith and wool spinner also will demonstrate their skills.

“This is truly living history,” event chairman Chuck Sanders said. “People will be able to talk with the re-enactors and learn about life as a soldier and civilian in the 19th century.”

Cost for entry to the encampment will be $5 a person and $20 for a family.

On Sunday, at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum, Drew Jessen of Oglesby will display and talk about his collection of Civil War flags. His collection includes a Union flag with 34 stars as well as several individual unit flags with unique and unusual designs.

The museum is the starting point for the guided tours of the private, landlocked Wallace-Dickey cemetery. At the cemetery, local historians Dan Schott and Hank Walsh will talk about Gen. Wallace’s personal history, his Civil War participation and his death as part of the battle of Shiloh.

“Access to this private, family cemetery is extremely limited, and we hope people will enjoy and appreciate this unique opportunity,” Schott said.

Buses will be leaving the museum every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost will be $15 a person and $25 for a family. The museum also will have several Civil War displays set up.

All funds raised will be used for the restoration of the wall surrounding the Wallace-Dickey Cemetery.

“The cemetery is an important part of both Ottawa and Civil War history and our goal is to preserve it for future generations,” Sanders said.

For information email gen-wallace@outlook.com or visit genwallace.com.