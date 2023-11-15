Senior Spotlight>Kate Salisbury (Bureau Valley High School)

Name: Kate Salisbury.

School: Bureau Valley High School.

Date/place of birth: May 8, 2006 in Geneseo.

Hometown: Sheffield.

Family: Scott Salisbury (Dad), Shelby Crabtree (Mom), Carter Salisbury (Brother), Quinn Salisbury (Sister).

Sports/activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, FCA, NHS, Science Club, Spanish Club.

Nickname(s): Salz and Kathy.

Favorite sport and why: Volleyball. I love the bonds I make with my teammates and coaches and I love everything about the sport.

Bureau Valley senior setter Kate Salisbury, a three-year varsity starter, served up her 1,000 career assist this season for the Storm. She provided new coach Saige Barnett a team leader. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Favorite food and where to get it: Chips and salsa from Los Ranchitos.

Likes: Outdoors, Sports, Sunny D.

Dislikes: Coffee and math.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: My Grandpa Jer. He is at every single game, no matter where it is or what time, and he is always cheering me on. He is my biggest supporter throughout every sport I do.

Kate Salisbury named BCR Volleyball Player of the Year

Person with the greatest influence in my life and why: My parents. They are always there for me. They have taught me how to preserve through hard things and to work hard at everything I do.

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Patrick Dempsey.

Name three historic figures you’d like to meet and why: Jesus, Michael Jordan, and Geroge Washignton. I want to meet them because they all left a huge impact on the world.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Phone.

The last song I listened to: “I remember Everything” by Zach Bryan.

People would be surprised to know: I struggle to tell my left from my right.

I stay home to watch: “Grey’s Anatomy.”

When I need luck for a big game, I: Pray.

The funniest person I’ve ever met: Miss Warren. She says the funniest things and does the funniest stuff without realizing it. She is so funny and never fails to make me laugh.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: I was very passionate about the sports I did and I worked hard in practice and games.

Kate Salisbury

Most embarrassing moment: When I was doing box jumps in P.E. and I missed the box and completely wiped out on my back in front of the whole class.

Most unforgettable moment: When the coaches and I were putting volleyball stuff away after our season ended and Miss Gutshall tripped over something and then she fell and got stuck under a huge ladder.

Ultimate sports fantasy: Win a state title.

What I would like to do in life: Graduate college and start a family.

Three words that best describe myself: Hard-working, passionate, caring.