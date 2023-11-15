Boys basketball: experience, guard play keys to Marquette’s season

The Marquette Academy boys basketball team may have experienced an unseemly end to what had been a more-than-solid 23-7 season, but what it gained in that campaign then will make it an ultra-capable threat now, even against a beefed-up schedule.
After a disappointing finish to last season – as the Midland 1A Regional’s No. 1 seed falling to rival 10-seed St. Bede in their postseason opener – the Crusaders lost to graduation a lot of talent, including Times first team pick Tommy Durdan (15.4 ppg), third teamer Krew Bond (11.3 ppg) and honorable mention sharpshooter Griffin Walker.
But Hopkins’ use of wholesale 5-for-5 substitutions last year will pay dividends this winter, as a solid core with significant minutes played returns.
“Yes, we lost five or six, but we have back five or six who played quite a bit last year,” Hopkins said. “Part of the reason we rotated like that was so the guys who are now seniors weren’t sitting all year. They played good minutes, played in big games, so we hope that will help us. We don’t know. This is a different team. We’ll see.”
With quality depth returning at the guards, the key to success this season seems to hinge in the post, where athletic 6-5 center Charlie Mullen leads a solid rotation with 6-2 senior Henry McGrath and 6-1 juniors Jaxon Rix and Blake Hjerpe. Battling for time in the paint will be physical 5-10 senior Stefen Swords.
“Hopefully Charlie can get it going because he can be a good player,” Hopkins said. “Last year’s group rebounded well, but this year, this group, from what I’ve seen this summer, we have to get better at it and we have to improve our overall toughness of this team.
“We also need someone to take charge of it, other than the coaches. Players to step up and lead and not be afraid to get into somebody’s face.”
That leadership will likely come from the guard position, a spot rife with athleticism, experience and versatility.
A threesome of seniors – 5-9 Pete McGrath, 5-10 Carson Zellers, 5-11 Daniel Hoffman and rapidly improving 5-11 Denver Trainor – will be joined by juniors 5-7 Sean Kath, 5-7 Ashton Grady and 5-8 Charlie McGrath.
However, perhaps the most impactful players may be the three youngest on the roster, all of them 5-10. Sophomore Alec Novotney, a prolific shooter who shined offensively on the varsity at the end of last season, and Anthony Couch, who was the starting quarterback in football, will see significant time as will freshman scorer Griffin Dobberstein.
“We have some athleticism, especially in the guard group,” Hopkins said. “Our guards are solid … Trainor has been working hard all summer, is physically stronger and looks like a different kid. Carson has three years experience. Then there’s Hoffman, Novotney, Dobberstein, Couch. Its a good group. Of course, we’re gonna have to knock shots down, we have to communicate better on defense and we have to be in better shape. We won’t have the luxury of running the hockey line (5-for-5 changes). We’re working on that now.”
Hopkins sees the Tri-County Conference race going through Seneca, with everyone else – including league newcomer St. Bede – vying for the chance to upset the Irish. Marquette’s stronger non-conference schedule features games at Aurora Marmion Dec. 20, Yorkville Christian Dec. 22, Kankakee McNamara Jan. 9, at Newark Jan. 13, Serena Feb. 6 and at Sandwich Feb. 15.
“In the conference, outside of Seneca, who is without question the top dog, I think everyone is pretty even and will be fighting for position to play them at the end,” Hopkins said. “Our schedule is tough with those big schools, Serena, which is really loaded … We’re going to be in for it every night and we have to be ready.”