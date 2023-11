The Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, in the upper level of the Peru Library, 1409 11th St.

Guest speaker Zach Hesselbaum, Law Hesselbaum, will present “Saving Your Assets, Don’t Go Broke in a Nursing Home.”

For more information contact Joanne Milby at 815-228-1858, Peg Gonet at 815-481-6465 and Bob Frig at 815-220-0202.