Karen Carpenter tribute coming to Ottawa

The Ottawa Concert Association is bringing Yesterday Once More: The Sound of Karen Carpenter featuring Joanne O’Brien at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, to Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road.

“Yesterday Once More” was a hit song for The Carpenters from their 1973 album Now & Then. The lyrics thoughtfully reminisce about songs of the past and the memories brought forth from hearing them. O’Brien and her velvety voice, bring the sounds of the 1970s through the music of Karen Carpenter and the sounds that inspired so many. Through a cavalcade of iconic classics, O’Brien illuminates the musical diversity, pop culture and political climate of that time in history when the world first fell in love with the magical sound of Karen and Richard Carpenter.

“We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days and Mondays” and other favorite Carpenter songs will be part of the tribute.

For ticket information call 815-228-6474